Komatsu Hosts "Day-In-The-Life" Construction Career Fair for Three GA Colleges

Wednesday Feb 1

Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, recently hosted more than 30 students from three Atlanta-area colleges and technical schools at the Komatsu America, Cartersville, GA customer center training site. Students came to learn about construction-related jobs, as well as how to operate select Komatsu machines, including bulldozers, excavators, wheel loaders, and dump trucks.

