Grand Theatre presents - Senior Shenanigans' Saturday

Richard Alexandersen, left, as Elwood, and John Penick as Jake, practice their routine as the Blues Brothers in "Senior Shenanigans," which will be performed Saturday at The Grand Theatre. With its annual production set for Saturday, the Senior Shenanigans group is gearing up to present an evening of laughter at The Grand Theatre.

