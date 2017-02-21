George Washington Carver Park Memories Day features renaming ceremony

Harkening back to its beginnings, Bartow Carver Park will reclaim its original name during George Washington Carver Park Memories Day. Set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the second annual event will feature a host of programming, including the venue's renaming and dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. "The purpose of George Washington Carver Park Memories Day is a homecoming of sorts for all folks who spent their summers at 'The Beach,' as it was known in the metro Atlanta region all the way through northwest Georgia and into Alabama and Tennessee," said Sheri Henshaw, executive director for Keep Bartow Beautiful.

