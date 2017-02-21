Excel's Celebration of Excellence features Vince Dooley as speaker
Former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley will be the guest speaker for the school's annual fundraiser Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the LakePoint Champions Center in Emerson. "Over the years, we've had the pleasure of hosting some really decorated speakers, which have made a tremendous mark on our country in many fantastic ways," event Chairman Jerry Haney said.
