Etowah Indian Mounds offers free admission on Super Museum Sunday

Generally closed on Sundays, the Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site will open its doors Feb. 5. Taking part in Super Museum Sunday, the Cartersville venue will waive admission fees from noon to 4 p.m. "We are excited to participate in the statewide Super Museum Sunday, especially because it encourages people to visit historic sites that are in their own backyards," said Kim Hatcher, public affairs coordinator for the Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Division. "Sometimes people forget what fascinating and important places they have in their own communities.

