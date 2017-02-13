Enrollment open for Bartow History Mu...

Enrollment open for Bartow History Museum's spring break camp

Parents who aren't taking the family out of town for spring break don't have to worry about their kids being bored during their week off from school. Enrollment is now open for the Bartow History Museum's 2017 spring break camp 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' April 3-7 from 9 a.m. to noon at its site at 4 E. Church St. in Cartersville.

