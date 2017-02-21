EMS - Spersonnel honored by Heart of Service Awards

Bartow County Heart of Service award winners for 2017 are, left to right, Alex Wright, Tiffany Cowart, Buck Alday, Laray Harris, Aaron Cornelius, Brad Cothran, Buck Cronin and Brandon Duncan. Veteran EMT Aarona SCornelius and rookie Bucka SCronin arrived on the scene to find a pick-up truck off an embarkment that had struck a tree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.