Distinguished Young Women of Bartow County celebrates 60 years

As her reign as the Distinguished Young Woman of Bartow County nears its end, Sydney Shultz is delighted to help others embark on their journeys with the national scholarship program.Continuing to highlight the DYW's outreach program, Be Your Best Self, the Cass High School senior joined this year's contestants for a presentation to youth at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County's Cartersville Unit Wednesday afternoon. "The thing that I enjoy most about the Be Your Best Self program is that it encourages students, or even people in general, to be the best that they can be," Shultz said.

