CrossPoint Church purchasing Excel property

Tuesday Feb 7

Excel Christian Academy and CrossPoint City Church have struck a deal in which the church will buy the school property in two phases over the next four years. The Cartersville church is purchasing the school's 12 acres of property and 83,000 square feet of building space at 325 Old Mill Road in Cartersville for $4.75 million, Lead Pastor James Griffin said.

