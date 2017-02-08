Commissioner Taylor quit claims land ...

Commissioner Taylor quit claims land to GDOT

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor authorized a quit claim deed Wednesday giving five acres of land to the Georgia Department of Transportation , the first step in relocating GDOT's Region 6 headquarters from its present location on U.S. Highway 41, south of Cartersville, to Highland 75 Industrial Park. "Commissioner, the current district office for Region 6 is headquartered in a house that was built in the 1950s and is completely out of date," County Administrator Peter Olson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
chocolate log 5 hr Thanks chester 20
News Fake police officers assault man (Sep '06) 10 hr Stolefromne 6
Board of Commissioners 19 hr Tom Tom is gay 61
I am sexually attracted to my mother in law. (Apr '12) Tue The Popes Boss 50
dixie mafia (Jan '08) Tue Victor 802
Melissa gafFUGlio Porter (Jul '16) Tue Tom Tom 29
Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15) Mon Hoes a hatin 62
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,930 • Total comments across all topics: 278,689,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC