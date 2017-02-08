Commissioner Taylor quit claims land to GDOT

Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor authorized a quit claim deed Wednesday giving five acres of land to the Georgia Department of Transportation , the first step in relocating GDOT's Region 6 headquarters from its present location on U.S. Highway 41, south of Cartersville, to Highland 75 Industrial Park. "Commissioner, the current district office for Region 6 is headquartered in a house that was built in the 1950s and is completely out of date," County Administrator Peter Olson said.

