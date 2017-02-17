College, career fair helps students w...

College, career fair helps students with life after high school

44 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Harvesting Scholars is hosting the "In the Know" College and Career Information Fair Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cartersville Civic Center at 435 W. Main St. to help high school students get ideas about what college or university they might want to attend or what career they might want to pursue. "This is our second year conducting this fair," Harvesting Scholars Founder Gloria Calhoun said.

