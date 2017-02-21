Cartersville schools, library celebrate Read Across America with book drive

Cartersville City Schools and the Bartow County Library System have found a way to celebrate Read Across America Month while also helping underprivileged kids. From March 1-17, all four Cartersville schools and the library system will be conducting a book drive to collect new and gently used books to donate to Bartow Give a Kid A Chance, an annual summer event where local students receive backpacks, school supplies, a T-shirt, a haircut and health screenings to get them ready for the new school year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.