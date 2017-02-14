Cartersville man dies in workplace accident
"He was working on a lawnmower tire," Wilkey said, "and it exploded hitting him in the chest and under the chin." Wilkey said Eggleston was breathing and had a pulse when the Cartersville Fire Department arrived, but shortly after, went into cardiac arrest.
