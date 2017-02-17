Cartersville city trail system hits a...

Cartersville city trail system hits a snag

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Facing an unexpected shortfall in funds, the Cartersville City Council considered contingency plans Thursday to try to finish construction of the Leake Mounds Trail. "Our original plans were to use grant monies plus the city's match to finish the construction of the Leake Mounds and Pettit Creek trails," said Greg Anderson, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Board of Commissioners 1 hr Goober Grape 65
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Thu heyeyeyeye 62
god bless cartersville (Aug '16) Thu jo jo whites 13
Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16) Thu Coming 9
News I.D. of skeletal remains determined (Sep '07) Feb 15 Tolerman 17
lee allgood Feb 15 Sad 2
Dan Price Feb 13 Goob 4
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,134 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC