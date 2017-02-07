Big Chicken Chorus' - More Than 4' to deliver Singing Valentines
Continuing to provide lasting memories, members of the Big Chicken Chorus' "More Than 4" will deliver Singing Valentines Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. "This will be our sixth year delivering Singing Valentines in the Cartersville area," said Bill Devine, a resident of Cartersville. "Years ago most of our Singing Valentines were delivered in the Marietta area due to the fact that the Big Chicken is [a] Marietta-based chorus.
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chocolate log
|7 min
|Tom Tom
|9
|Board of Commissioners
|7 hr
|Larry The Fable Guy
|60
|I am sexually attracted to my mother in law. (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|The Popes Boss
|50
|dixie mafia (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Victor
|802
|Melissa gafFUGlio Porter (Jul '16)
|12 hr
|Tom Tom
|29
|police
|22 hr
|Ftw
|7
|Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Hoes a hatin
|62
