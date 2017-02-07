Big Chicken Chorus' - More Than 4' to...

Big Chicken Chorus' - More Than 4' to deliver Singing Valentines

Continuing to provide lasting memories, members of the Big Chicken Chorus' "More Than 4" will deliver Singing Valentines Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. "This will be our sixth year delivering Singing Valentines in the Cartersville area," said Bill Devine, a resident of Cartersville. "Years ago most of our Singing Valentines were delivered in the Marietta area due to the fact that the Big Chicken is [a] Marietta-based chorus.

