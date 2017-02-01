Beginning Beekeeping' kicks off Bartow Lawn and Garden Seminar

Continuing to promote the "art of beekeeping," Victor Halbgewachs will kick off the 2017 Bartow Lawn & Garden Seminar series. Set for Tuesday, the Cartersville resident's "Beginning Beekeeping" presentation will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. "I am a second generation beekeeper learning the art of beekeeping from my father, Harold Halbgewachs.

