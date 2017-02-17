BCCCA Seniors learn what it means to serve

Inga Megee and Tyler Hendon, both enrolled in the public safety pathway at the Bartow County College and Career Academy, are learning what it takes to pursue a criminal justice career by serving as interns with the Cartersville Police Department during spring semester. "I have always wanted to be a part of law enforcement since sixth grade," said Megee, 19, who was adopted from Latvia almost seven years ago.

