Bartow celebrates Georgia's Arbor Day Feb. 17

Beneath the Spring Bank White Oak are, kneeling from left, Sheri Henshaw of Keep Bartow Beautiful , Cartersville Pro Tem Diane Tate holding Sissy and Missy Phillips of KBB; and standing from left, Bartow Master Gardener and KBB Committee member Dian Green, Bartow County Extension Coordinator Paul Pugliese, Bartow historian J.B. Tate, Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor, Bartow County Parks and Recreation Department Director Greg Hight and Brenton Baggett with BCPRD. A fixture in Bartow for three centuries, the Spring Bank White Oak is considered the "epitome of what Arbor Day is all about."

