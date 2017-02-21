A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring T...

A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto' set fora

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

In keeping with this year's theme for the Century Bank Entertainment Series, The Grand Theatre will once again welcome a newcomer to its Cartersville stage March 4. "This is the first time that Tom Tiratto has performed here at The Grand Theatre. We have been looking to include a Frank Sinatra tribute to the Century Bank Entertainment Series for several years, and we finally found one that we felt the audience would love," Grand Theatre Administrator Matt Santini said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pipeline Construction in Adairsville 10 hr Adams 2
Harbin Clinic Thu TrueTru 1
Board of Commissioners Thu Tom Tom 76
dixie mafia (Jan '08) Wed Summit 803
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Wed Lol 71
Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16) Wed Tom Tom Tom 20
Etowah Valley Humane Mess (Sep '13) Feb 21 Guess He Hates Women 41
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,681 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC