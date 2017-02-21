A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto' set fora

In keeping with this year's theme for the Century Bank Entertainment Series, The Grand Theatre will once again welcome a newcomer to its Cartersville stage March 4. "This is the first time that Tom Tiratto has performed here at The Grand Theatre. We have been looking to include a Frank Sinatra tribute to the Century Bank Entertainment Series for several years, and we finally found one that we felt the audience would love," Grand Theatre Administrator Matt Santini said.

