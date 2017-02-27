A New Addition to the Family

A New Addition to the Family

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Pettit Creek Farms in Cartersville welcomed its newest addition to their camel herd recently when Valentino was born on Feb. 15. Seen here with his mother, Holly, Valentino brings the Pettit Creek camel herd population to 20. To see Valentino and the rest of the animals at Pettit Creek Farms, call 770-386-8688 to arrange a farm tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? 2 hr Calypso 11
Board of Commissioners 2 hr Che 77
Harbin Clinic 22 hr Listening 5
Pipeline Construction in Adairsville Sun Nosue4idiots 5
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... Sun Sanders 6
Daiki in Adairsville weld test Sun Scrumpty 12
Edwin Castleberry aka "Mick"/"Cliff" & Heather ... Sun NOLAqq 1
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,164 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC