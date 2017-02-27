A New Addition to the Family

Pettit Creek Farms in Cartersville welcomed its newest addition to their camel herd recently when Valentino was born on Feb. 15. Seen here with his mother, Holly, Valentino brings the Pettit Creek camel herd population to 20. To see Valentino and the rest of the animals at Pettit Creek Farms, call 770-386-8688 to arrange a farm tour.

