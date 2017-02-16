16 Bartow, Cartersville students sele...

16 Bartow, Cartersville students selected as GHP semifinalists

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Nine Bartow County and seven Cartersville City students have been selected as semifinalists for the 2017 Governor's Honors Program, a four-week, summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in Georgia. From June 18 to July 15, the rising juniors and seniors who are chosen as finalists will attend classes at Berry College in Rome in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study - agricultural science, communicative arts, dance, engineering, mathematics, music, science, social studies, theater, visual arts and world languages - and will participate in a variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest 14 min heyeyeyeye 62
god bless cartersville (Aug '16) 4 hr jo jo whites 13
Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16) 9 hr Coming 9
News I.D. of skeletal remains determined (Sep '07) Wed Tolerman 17
lee allgood Wed Sad 2
Dan Price Feb 13 Goob 4
Heather missing Cartersville woman Feb 13 DaisyLove33 1,367
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC