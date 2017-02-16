16 Bartow, Cartersville students selected as GHP semifinalists
Nine Bartow County and seven Cartersville City students have been selected as semifinalists for the 2017 Governor's Honors Program, a four-week, summer residential program for gifted and talented high school students in Georgia. From June 18 to July 15, the rising juniors and seniors who are chosen as finalists will attend classes at Berry College in Rome in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study - agricultural science, communicative arts, dance, engineering, mathematics, music, science, social studies, theater, visual arts and world languages - and will participate in a variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening.
