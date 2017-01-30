Weekend storms wreak havoc

Weekend storms wreak havoc

There are 1 comment on the Daily Tribune News story from Monday Jan 23, titled Weekend storms wreak havoc. In it, Daily Tribune News reports that:

Heavy rains and high winds caused a forty-foot high, nearly-twenty-year-old, Leyland cypress to uproot and fall late Sunday evening at a home on Pine Grove Road in Cartersville.

house 4 idiots

Cartersville, GA

#1 Friday Jan 27
What a joke. A 20 year old Leyland cypress gets blown over and its called havoc.

A cypress fell over 5 years ago in my yard, and a few months later, leaves started to change colors and dropped all over my yard.

NOW THATS HAVOC!!!!

Cartersville, GA

