Walker's - Coming Home' concert generates funds for The Hope Center Foundation
As snow blanketed Bartow County Friday night, Butch Walker played to a full house at The Grand Theatre. Since losing his father to pancreatic cancer, Walker has formed a foundation to benefit cancer patients, and he presented a check to Cartersville Medical Center's Hope Center Foundation during the concert.
