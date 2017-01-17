Walker's - Coming Home' concert gener...

Walker's - Coming Home' concert generates funds for The Hope Center Foundation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Daily Tribune News

As snow blanketed Bartow County Friday night, Butch Walker played to a full house at The Grand Theatre. Since losing his father to pancreatic cancer, Walker has formed a foundation to benefit cancer patients, and he presented a check to Cartersville Medical Center's Hope Center Foundation during the concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Board of Commissioners 2 hr Clarence Brown 5
Judge Nelson of Bartow County 4 hr Law and Order 2
How Is Everyone. 5 hr DaisyLove33 3
Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla... 16 hr FutureBartow 126
Self Made 16 hr self made 1
Katherine " Kathy" Elizabeth Thompson Mon Jessica 2
Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba t Mon Nouse4idiots 2
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,803 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC