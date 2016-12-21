TheatreExtreme to present reading of ...

TheatreExtreme to present reading of - Twelfth Night' Jan. 5

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

"The Reader's Theatre Series gives audiences samplings of theater they might not ordinarily try out," said Meghann K. Humphreys, TheatreExtreme's cofounder. "For example, with 'The Laramie Project' last October, we presented a show with hot social topics that had never been performed in Cartersville-Bartow County before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whereis the craziest place you have had sex? 2 hr FunCpl 6
Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15) 4 hr Ky super 8 57
Heather missing Cartersville woman 10 hr Jedi 1,334
Rhonda Rousey missing 14 hr Rousey 6
Worst jobs to work in Cartersville (Jan '15) 15 hr wow 26
Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati... Dec 31 NoUseForThugs 23
clown sightings in Bartow? Dec 31 Dont trust Clowns 4
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,497 • Total comments across all topics: 277,561,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC