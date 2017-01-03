Stocking up for the storm
In response to the forecast calling for snow on Friday, seven-year-old Giuliana Moretti of White gets a loaf of bread from the shelf at the Cartersville Kroger as her mother, Laura, watches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|3 hr
|Armchair Detective
|1,343
|scared
|10 hr
|heygirljojo
|4
|Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Klane1954
|187
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Dan
|477
|iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10)
|Jan 4
|putz pence
|559
|Whereis the craziest place you have had sex?
|Jan 4
|FunCpl
|10
|Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15)
|Jan 3
|Ky super 8
|57
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC