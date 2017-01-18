Rosario earns MSC Wrestler of the Wee...

Rosario earns MSC Wrestler of the Week honorsCumberland senior Sammy...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland senior Sammy Rosario posted three dual match victories and was voted Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office. The Cartersville, Ga., native pinned Lindsey Wilson's Kadin Scoggins at 2:25 to start the week and followed that with a 14-3 major decision over Southeastern's Jaaziel Santana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Board of Commissioners 59 min Sole Man 14
How Is Everyone. 1 hr DaisyLove33 10
News Principal removed from Trinity School, hired by... (May '15) 5 hr Not gay 65
Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla... 6 hr Bowen Fan 130
Heather missing Cartersville woman 9 hr The Insulting Fre... 1,366
News Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12) 15 hr Kathy 9
Lee Carroll 15 hr Lovey 4
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC