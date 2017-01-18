Rosario earns MSC Wrestler of the Week honorsCumberland senior Sammy...
Cumberland senior Sammy Rosario posted three dual match victories and was voted Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office. The Cartersville, Ga., native pinned Lindsey Wilson's Kadin Scoggins at 2:25 to start the week and followed that with a 14-3 major decision over Southeastern's Jaaziel Santana.
