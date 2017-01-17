Police: 2nd armed robber in jail
One more man accused of being part of a trio who entered John's Grocery and held up the cashier at gunpoint, making off with $200, was taken into custody Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Is Everyone.
|2 hr
|Horndog
|18
|Lee Carroll
|3 hr
|Scrumpty
|7
|Daiki in Adairsville weld test
|18 hr
|Scrumpty
|8
|Christina El Moussa
|Fri
|Monkey Spanker
|5
|Board of Commissioners
|Fri
|Scrumpty
|16
|You know who you are (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Scrumpty jr
|11
|Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla...
|Thu
|Bowen Fan
|134
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC