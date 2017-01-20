Phoenix drop to 18th, five individual...

Phoenix drop to 18th, five individuals ranked for CUCumberland...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland dropped one spot to 18th in the NAIA wrestling coaches' top 20 poll and five individuals Sammy Rosario, Brandon Weber, Nate Croley, Orlando Nawade and Kyle Delaune are all ranked in their respective weight classes, as announced late Wednesday by the national office. Rosario remained fifth at 133, with the Cartersville, Ga., native winning all three duals last week to earn Mid-South Conference and NAIA Wrestler of the Week honors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Memorable Moments In Cartersville History (Jul '10) 3 hr Chris 39
Daiki in Adairsville weld test 9 hr Flaming sausage 11
Murder in Cartersville (Sep '09) 9 hr Jmartin 19
My experience with black racism (Nov '06) 10 hr Rick 5
Board of Commissioners 19 hr stop crying 24
How Is Everyone. Sun Tolerman 19
Lee Carroll Sun Scrumpty 7
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,527 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC