Pettit Preserve experiences - year of...

Pettit Preserve experiences - year of growth' in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Pleased with last year's rise in attendance, Executive Director Marina Robertson is excited to kick off the Pettit Environmental Preserve's 2017 programming Jan. 14. "2016 was a year of growth for the Preserve. In our school field trip program we saw almost 1,400 students, the greatest number since the 2010-2011 school year," Robertson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather missing Cartersville woman 2 hr Jedi 1,334
Whereis the craziest place you have had sex? 2 hr Tom Tom 5
Rhonda Rousey missing 6 hr Rousey 6
Worst jobs to work in Cartersville (Jan '15) 7 hr wow 26
Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati... Dec 31 NoUseForThugs 23
clown sightings in Bartow? Dec 31 Dont trust Clowns 4
Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16) Dec 30 Elmer 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,247

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC