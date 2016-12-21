Pettit Preserve experiences - year of growth' in 2016
Pleased with last year's rise in attendance, Executive Director Marina Robertson is excited to kick off the Pettit Environmental Preserve's 2017 programming Jan. 14. "2016 was a year of growth for the Preserve. In our school field trip program we saw almost 1,400 students, the greatest number since the 2010-2011 school year," Robertson said.
