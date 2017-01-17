Lonesome River Band to perform at The Grand Feb. 4

Continuing to inject "fresh energy" into the Century Bank Entertainment Series at The Grand Theatre, the Cartersville venue will present the Lonesome River Band Feb. 4. "This is the first time that the Lonesome River Band has performed at The Grand," said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. "Each year we try to include a bluegrass show as part of the series as our audiences respond so well.

