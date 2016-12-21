Library program will address ways to get organized in 2017

To help Bartow County residents tackle their organization projects this year, the Cartersville Public Library will host Get Things Done in 2017 next Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at 429 W. Main St. The program, presented by Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson, will offer tips and strategies to help even the most disorganized people bring order to their homes and lives and be more productive in the new year. "Last January, we offered a couple of programs on organization, and both were very successful," Monson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.