Library program will address ways to get organized in 2017
To help Bartow County residents tackle their organization projects this year, the Cartersville Public Library will host Get Things Done in 2017 next Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at 429 W. Main St. The program, presented by Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson, will offer tips and strategies to help even the most disorganized people bring order to their homes and lives and be more productive in the new year. "Last January, we offered a couple of programs on organization, and both were very successful," Monson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Ky super 8
|57
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|6 hr
|Jedi
|1,334
|Whereis the craziest place you have had sex?
|7 hr
|Tom Tom
|5
|Rhonda Rousey missing
|10 hr
|Rousey
|6
|Worst jobs to work in Cartersville (Jan '15)
|12 hr
|wow
|26
|Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati...
|Dec 31
|NoUseForThugs
|23
|clown sightings in Bartow?
|Dec 31
|Dont trust Clowns
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC