King Holiday Weekend celebration kicks off Jan. 15

Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini and Linda Ford Kellogg, chairperson for the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, discuss the King Holiday Weekend celebration. With the "ties that bind us" being the cornerstone of his Brotherhood Program presentation, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini is looking forward to expanding his role at this year's King Holiday Weekend celebration.Presented by the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Bartow County, two days of programming on Jan. 15 and 16 will bring the slain Civil Rights leader's message to the forefront.

