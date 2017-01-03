Kids can learn about parachutes, cooking at library

Two food-related activities at the Cartersville Public Library are sure to give kids a couple of afternoons of fun next week. Kids ages 8 to 12 can design and create a parachute for a candy drop as part of Picture Book Science, an event that features an activity or experiment based on a picture book or storybook, Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the library's youth program room at 429 W. Main St. Youth Services Coordinator Thomas Shalin will be reading a book about the famous Berlin Airlift then kids will make their own parachute from a small cup and a plastic bag for a candy drop off of the library's staircase and ladders.

