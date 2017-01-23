Join the Action! Stars and Stripes Night: A 1940's Canteen and Lounge
For the next Museum After Dark event, the Bartow History Museum will become a 1940's canteen and lounge. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, don your best 1940's duds, and join us for an evening of drinks and dancing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Camden Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Memorable Moments In Cartersville History (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|Chris
|39
|Daiki in Adairsville weld test
|9 hr
|Flaming sausage
|11
|Murder in Cartersville (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|Jmartin
|19
|My experience with black racism (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Rick
|5
|Board of Commissioners
|19 hr
|stop crying
|24
|How Is Everyone.
|Sun
|Tolerman
|19
|Lee Carroll
|Sun
|Scrumpty
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC