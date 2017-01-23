Join the Action! Stars and Stripes Ni...

Join the Action! Stars and Stripes Night: A 1940's Canteen and Lounge

Thursday Jan 19

For the next Museum After Dark event, the Bartow History Museum will become a 1940's canteen and lounge. On Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, don your best 1940's duds, and join us for an evening of drinks and dancing.

