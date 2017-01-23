Inauguration festivities were unforge...

Inauguration festivities were unforgettable for two Bartow residents

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

For two Bartow County residents, attending the 58th Presidential Inauguration went in the books as a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will never be forgotten. Brandon Roberts of White and Lisa Loggins of Cartersville were part of a 20-member group from the Cherokee County Republican Party Elect Trump Committee, Sutallee Baptist Church and the Academy at Double H Ranch that witnessed President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence take their oaths of office Friday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. "The ceremony was a great experience," Roberts, 21, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
contest 19 hr The Insulting Fre... 7
Memorable Moments In Cartersville History (Jul '10) Mon Chris 39
Daiki in Adairsville weld test Mon Flaming sausage 11
Murder in Cartersville (Sep '09) Mon Jmartin 19
My experience with black racism (Nov '06) Mon Rick 5
Board of Commissioners Mon stop crying 24
How Is Everyone. Sun Tolerman 19
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC