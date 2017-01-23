Inauguration festivities were unforgettable for two Bartow residents

For two Bartow County residents, attending the 58th Presidential Inauguration went in the books as a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will never be forgotten. Brandon Roberts of White and Lisa Loggins of Cartersville were part of a 20-member group from the Cherokee County Republican Party Elect Trump Committee, Sutallee Baptist Church and the Academy at Double H Ranch that witnessed President Donald Trump and Vice President Michael Pence take their oaths of office Friday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. "The ceremony was a great experience," Roberts, 21, said.

