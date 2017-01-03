Helena sets her sights on the South
Paul Cuprowski, director of the Bartow County Emergency Management Agency, meets with area emergency agencies Thursday in preparation for Friday's predicted snowfall. After paralyzing the Pacific Northwest, shutting down roads and claiming at least two lives, Winter Storm Helena set its sights on the Midwest and the South.
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what to do when my girlfriend has a guy that we...
|6 hr
|John homes
|27
|Why are all Cartersville female cops lesbian? (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Elmer
|626
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|Sun
|Armchair Detective
|1,347
|scared
|Sun
|Slappacoppa
|6
|Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08)
|Jan 6
|Klane1954
|187
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|Jan 6
|Dan
|477
|iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10)
|Jan 4
|putz pence
|559
