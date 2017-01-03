Helena sets her sights on the South

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Paul Cuprowski, director of the Bartow County Emergency Management Agency, meets with area emergency agencies Thursday in preparation for Friday's predicted snowfall. After paralyzing the Pacific Northwest, shutting down roads and claiming at least two lives, Winter Storm Helena set its sights on the Midwest and the South.

Cartersville, GA

