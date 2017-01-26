H hoco Group to build facility in Car...

H hoco Group to build facility in Cartersville

Read more: Daily Tribune News

Ushering in the new year on a high note, Melinda Lemmon - executive director for Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development - is delighted to announce the HA1 4hoco Group plans to open a new facility at Highland 75 Corporate/Industrial Park. Already operating in Mableton under the name First American Resources, HA1 4hoco Group's subsidiary produces functional and decorative coating systems, with its primary markets being automotive and domestic residential building products.

Cartersville, GA

