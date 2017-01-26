Gophers football: Texas defensive tackle de-commits from Minnesota
"I have decided to de-commit from the University of Minnesota and reopen my recruitment," Croslen wrote in a message on Twitter. "No interviews."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am sexually attracted to my mother in law. (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Scrumpty Jr.
|37
|Board of Commissioners
|Mon
|Larry The Fable Guy
|50
|Judge Nelson of Bartow County
|Mon
|Law and Order
|6
|iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10)
|Mon
|Tigger
|560
|stone mountain for halloween (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Nouse4idiots
|13
|Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15)
|Sun
|Lawand
|58
|chocolate log
|Sun
|Injun Chief
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC