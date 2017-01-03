Good Neighbor seeks volunteers for Homeless Count

Continuing to serve as Bartow's host agency for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs' Every Georgian Counts program, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter is recruiting volunteers to pinpoint the county's homeless population. "The purpose of the count is to help the state of Georgia allocate resources where they are most needed and to assure that services provided are meeting actual needs," said Jessica Mitcham, executive director for Good Neighbor.

