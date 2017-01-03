Good Neighbor seeks volunteers for Homeless Count
Continuing to serve as Bartow's host agency for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs' Every Georgian Counts program, Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter is recruiting volunteers to pinpoint the county's homeless population. "The purpose of the count is to help the state of Georgia allocate resources where they are most needed and to assure that services provided are meeting actual needs," said Jessica Mitcham, executive director for Good Neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what to do when my girlfriend has a guy that we...
|10 hr
|John homes
|27
|Why are all Cartersville female cops lesbian? (Sep '13)
|12 hr
|Elmer
|626
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|Sun
|Armchair Detective
|1,347
|scared
|Sun
|Slappacoppa
|6
|Former captain with Bartow County sheriff's off... (Feb '08)
|Jan 6
|Klane1954
|187
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|Jan 6
|Dan
|477
|iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10)
|Jan 4
|putz pence
|559
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC