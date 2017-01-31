Excel Christian Academy begins land s...

Excel Christian Academy begins land sale, move

Excel Christian Academy has completed the first phase of a four-year real estate contract with Cross Point Church with the sale of the auditorium and old cafeteria facility. Excel will continue to operate its private K-12 school and child care at its current location at 325 Old Mill Road in Cartersville, pending the completion of the contract, which is expected to take 36 to 48 months.

