Downtown Gallery displays - Winter Ex...

Downtown Gallery displays - Winter Exhibit - Artist's Choice'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Victor Mulinix of Kingston stands next to his Artists' Choice Award image at the opening reception of "Winter Exhibit -Artist's Choice" Saturday at the Downtown Gallery, 13 N. Wall St. in Cartersville. Titled "Still Life," Victor Mulinix's photograph recently captured the Artists' Choice Award for the Downtown Gallery's "Winter Exhibit."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Board of Commissioners 3 hr Frank Almighty 38
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest 7 hr Nouse4idiots 58
Where's Keith Basham? 7 hr Nouse4idiots 2
stone mountain for halloween (Oct '07) 11 hr Nouse4idiots 11
News Weekend storms wreak havoc Fri house 4 idiots 1
News Local woman arrested on DUI, drug charges after... (Apr '07) Thu Youknow 5
strike (Mar '08) Jan 26 house 4 idiots 3
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC