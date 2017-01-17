Don't Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell' opens Jan. 27

In "Don't Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell," TheatreExtreme will provide patrons a "hilarious" glimpse into the creation of the screenplay for "Gone With the Wind." Opening Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

