Don't Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell' opens Jan. 27
In "Don't Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell," TheatreExtreme will provide patrons a "hilarious" glimpse into the creation of the screenplay for "Gone With the Wind." Opening Jan. 27 at 8 p.m., the play will be presented at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla...
|12 hr
|Bowen Fan
|134
|Lee Carroll
|12 hr
|Nunya
|6
|Tosha Herron Missing
|16 hr
|Anonymous
|69
|Board of Commissioners
|18 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|15
|How Is Everyone.
|19 hr
|Again
|11
|Principal removed from Trinity School, hired by... (May '15)
|Thu
|Not gay
|65
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|Thu
|The Insulting Fre...
|1,366
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC