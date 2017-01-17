DAR recognizes 20 award winners
Excel Christian Academy student Gracie McGhee receives her school's Citizenship Award from National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Etowah Chapter National Defense Chairman Hilary Williams at the DAR's Youth Citizenship Awards ceremony Tuesday at the Cartersville Civic Center. Anyone who thinks the younger generation is a bunch of spoiled brats hasn't met this year's Good Citizenship winners.
