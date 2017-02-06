'Crootin: Iowa Football Gets Commitme...

'Crootin: Iowa Football Gets Commitment From Trey Creamer

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Black Heart Gold Pants

Iowa continues to add up recruits as national signing day approaches, this time around it was Georgia defensive back Trey Creamer who announced his commitment to play for the Hawkeyes. Creamer was previously committed to Minnesota.

