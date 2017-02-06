'Crootin: Iowa Football Gets Commitment From Trey Creamer
Iowa continues to add up recruits as national signing day approaches, this time around it was Georgia defensive back Trey Creamer who announced his commitment to play for the Hawkeyes. Creamer was previously committed to Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Heart Gold Pants.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Hoes a hatin
|62
|chocolate log
|6 hr
|Tom Tom
|5
|Board of Commissioners
|6 hr
|Trumpette
|58
|police
|10 hr
|wtf
|6
|I am sexually attracted to my mother in law. (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Tom Toms Girlfriend
|46
|You know who you are (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Tax
|12
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as bubba t
|Sun
|Tom Tom is gay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC