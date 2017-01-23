Church of the Ascension presents Mardi Gras benefit Feb. 3

Featuring a new location this year, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension's Mardi Gras benefit will continue combining lively entertainment and philanthropy. Starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, the sixth annual event will be presented at the LakePoint Champions Center - 261 Stars Way in Cartersville - and feature music, dancing, New Orleans style food and a silent auction.

