Church of the Ascension presents Mard...

Church of the Ascension presents Mardi Gras benefit Feb. 3

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Featuring a new location this year, The Episcopal Church of the Ascension's Mardi Gras benefit will continue combining lively entertainment and philanthropy. Starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 3, the sixth annual event will be presented at the LakePoint Champions Center - 261 Stars Way in Cartersville - and feature music, dancing, New Orleans style food and a silent auction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Memorable Moments In Cartersville History (Jul '10) 6 hr Chris 39
Daiki in Adairsville weld test 12 hr Flaming sausage 11
Murder in Cartersville (Sep '09) 12 hr Jmartin 19
My experience with black racism (Nov '06) 13 hr Rick 5
Board of Commissioners 22 hr stop crying 24
How Is Everyone. Sun Tolerman 19
Lee Carroll Sun Scrumpty 7
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,086 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC