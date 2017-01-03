CFD to host SHRP2 training

CFD to host SHRP2 training

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

On Jan. 24 and 25, the Cartersville Fire Department will host a second Strategic Highway Research Program training session.The offering, which was developed via SHRP2, will be presented by the Federal Highway Administration with the cooperation of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. "It's geared toward all the agencies that respond to highway incidents - police, fire, EMS, towing companies, HERO workers," said Ray King, battalion chief with the Cartersville Fire Department.

