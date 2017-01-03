CFD to host SHRP2 training
On Jan. 24 and 25, the Cartersville Fire Department will host a second Strategic Highway Research Program training session.The offering, which was developed via SHRP2, will be presented by the Federal Highway Administration with the cooperation of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. "It's geared toward all the agencies that respond to highway incidents - police, fire, EMS, towing companies, HERO workers," said Ray King, battalion chief with the Cartersville Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whereis the craziest place you have had sex?
|4 hr
|NoUse4Idiots
|9
|iron order mc vs. the outlaws mc (Jan '10)
|16 hr
|Hauk
|558
|Duke Banks/Shannon (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Ky super 8
|57
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|Mon
|Jedi
|1,334
|Rhonda Rousey missing
|Mon
|Rousey
|6
|Worst jobs to work in Cartersville (Jan '15)
|Mon
|wow
|26
|Daily tribune reporter takes a knee during nati...
|Dec 31
|NoUseForThugs
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC