Casino Night to benefit EVHS Feb. 11
By taking part in the ninth annual Casino Night, Etowah Valley Humane Society's supporters can help provide homeless pets with a "second chance at having a great life." Set for Feb. 11, the benefit will be presented from 7 p.m. to midnight at America's Auto Auction, 444 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|45 min
|The Insulting Fre...
|1,366
|How Is Everyone.
|2 hr
|happygolucky
|6
|Board of Commissioners
|5 hr
|FutureBartow
|6
|Civil action filed in 2010 fatal officer-involv... (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Kathy
|9
|Lee Carroll
|6 hr
|Lovey
|4
|Say No to Rezoning - Highway 140 and Spring Pla...
|11 hr
|Karen
|129
|Judge Nelson of Bartow County
|Tue
|Law and Order
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC