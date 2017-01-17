Casino Night to benefit EVHS Feb. 11

By taking part in the ninth annual Casino Night, Etowah Valley Humane Society's supporters can help provide homeless pets with a "second chance at having a great life." Set for Feb. 11, the benefit will be presented from 7 p.m. to midnight at America's Auto Auction, 444 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville.

