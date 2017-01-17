Cartersville schools in need of adult...

Cartersville schools in need of adult mentors

Read more: Daily Tribune News

The school district is in dire need of adult volunteers in the community to commit to serving one hour a week as mentors for at-risk students in kindergarten through 12th grade. "Mentoring is one of the easiest and biggest ways to give back to our community," school social worker Maria Hoffman said.

