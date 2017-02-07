Cartersville school district gains new staff member - a robot named Milo
Cartersville Elementary School teachers, from left, Donna Robertson, Shari Cottle, Lauren Godwin, Emma Jones, and Jorie Wright undergo training to operate Milo, a robot designed to work with autistic students. Cartersville is the first school system in Georgia to employ Milo, a social-therapy humanoid robot that works with autistic students on understanding emotions and expressions and learning social behaviors.
