Cartersville school district gains new staff member - a robot named Milo

Cartersville Elementary School teachers, from left, Donna Robertson, Shari Cottle, Lauren Godwin, Emma Jones, and Jorie Wright undergo training to operate Milo, a robot designed to work with autistic students. Cartersville is the first school system in Georgia to employ Milo, a social-therapy humanoid robot that works with autistic students on understanding emotions and expressions and learning social behaviors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.