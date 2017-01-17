Cartersville Elks Lodge secures $10,0...

Cartersville Elks Lodge secures $10,000 grant for Good Neighbora

Through its partnership with the Cartersville Elks Lodge, the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter will receive needed assistance in the form of funding and volunteers. "The grant, titled 'Community Impact Grant' by the Elks National Foundation, is an annual $10,000 grant that is awarded to 60 lodges across the country, out of about 200 that apply for it," said Gary Robinette, past exalted ruler of the Cartersville Elks Lodge.

